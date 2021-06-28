Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon Acquires 4,500 Shares

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.56. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,551.65% and a negative return on equity of 173.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DCTH shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

