Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,380 shares of company stock valued at $39,265,186. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.