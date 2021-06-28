Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 555.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $343.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,030,883. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $344.90. The company has a market capitalization of $973.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

