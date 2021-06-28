Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $35.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,437.00. 49,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,316.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.