Dero Price Tops $9.49 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $101.38 million and $1.14 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for $9.49 or 0.00027687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,273.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.07 or 0.06104060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.22 or 0.01471164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00398908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $214.73 or 0.00626524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00466600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00325327 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,683,577 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

