Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORA. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.72 ($14.96).

Orange stock opened at €9.61 ($11.30) on Monday. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.36.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

