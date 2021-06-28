Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates CHF 325 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 325 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 343.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.