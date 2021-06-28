Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates CHF 325 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 325 price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 343.92.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

