Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.37 and last traded at $28.38. 108,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,544,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

