Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $483.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.31. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.