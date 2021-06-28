DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of DSRLF opened at $176.00 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.24.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

