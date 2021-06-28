Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

DRNA opened at $37.49 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after buying an additional 801,509 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $13,451,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,132 shares of company stock worth $4,803,267. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

