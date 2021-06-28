DigiMax Global (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DigiMax Global (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:DBKSF opened at $0.11 on Monday. DigiMax Global has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.70.
