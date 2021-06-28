DigiMax Global (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DigiMax Global (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DBKSF opened at $0.11 on Monday. DigiMax Global has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.70.

About DigiMax Global

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, provides advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that empowers organizations with comparative insight for enhance hiring decisions, reducing employment attrition, and improving workplace culture; and CryptoDivine.ai, a crypto price-trend indicator app.

