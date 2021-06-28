Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Down 96.1% in June

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DATI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,014. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Get Digital Asset Monetary Network alerts:

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.