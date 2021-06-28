Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Down 96.1% in June

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DATI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,014. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile
