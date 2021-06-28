Digix Gold Token (DGX) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $18,679.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.75 or 0.00163920 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00053488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.00613727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037702 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,657 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.