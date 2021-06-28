Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

DIOD opened at $77.74 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,397 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

