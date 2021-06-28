discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 973 ($12.71) and last traded at GBX 944.58 ($12.34), with a volume of 360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 951 ($12.42).

Specifically, insider Nicholas Jefferies purchased 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Shore Capital cut discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 811.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £847.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.15. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.