DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.23% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of DLO opened at $47.79 on Monday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $49.90.
About DLocal
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.