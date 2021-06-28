DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.23% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DLO opened at $47.79 on Monday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

