DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

DLO stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. DLocal has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

