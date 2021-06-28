Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 0.9% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $2.91 on Monday, reaching $214.82. 21,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,758. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.81.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

