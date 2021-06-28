Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

DG opened at $211.91 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

