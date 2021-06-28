Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

