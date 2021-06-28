DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $227,829,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,105,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,973,581 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DASH opened at $176.72 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

