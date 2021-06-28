Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCMF. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DOCMF opened at $7.07 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

