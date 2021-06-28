DSLA Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.62 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.62 million and $274,214.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.00647536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00038604 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,585,542,651 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

