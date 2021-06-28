DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00041184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018387 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006133 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

