Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Up 541.9% in June

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 541.9% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DSE stock remained flat at $$9.49 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,659. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73.

In other Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il purchased 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $34,868.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,223.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $107,068.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 218.9% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 474,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 325,870 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

