Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DDEJF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.20. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,428. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Dundee had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 251.81%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

