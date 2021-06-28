DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.51% of DURECT worth $29,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in DURECT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DURECT by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.88 million, a PE ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

