Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 17,933 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 173.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $82.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -120.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.12.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

