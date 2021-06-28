Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 3,301 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

