Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,570 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $119.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

