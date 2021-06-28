Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,179 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after purchasing an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $119.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

