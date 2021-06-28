Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,475 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.77.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.