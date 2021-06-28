Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 29,802 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,349 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,802 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

GOLD opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

