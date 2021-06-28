Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 18,655 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after purchasing an additional 358,572 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 469.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after purchasing an additional 664,856 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $105.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

