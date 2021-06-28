Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 68,174 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 184.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,507,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

