Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 85,127 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $7,558,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.