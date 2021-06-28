Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 255.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Pegasystems by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $140.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.85 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.57.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $1,292,733. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEGA. Macquarie increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

