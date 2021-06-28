Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.87 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 366.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $326.02 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

