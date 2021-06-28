Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,668 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $15.19 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

