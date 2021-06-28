Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 256.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI opened at $142.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.