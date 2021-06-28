Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.55 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.09.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several analysts have commented on OZK shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.