Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.79 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 48,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
