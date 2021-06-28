Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Gartner by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $241.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.84 and a twelve month high of $242.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.