Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL opened at $150.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.