Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after buying an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after buying an additional 1,171,043 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

KDP opened at $34.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

