Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $145.95 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.35.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.