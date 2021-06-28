Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 2,080 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL opened at $162.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.51. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.