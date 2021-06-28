Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

